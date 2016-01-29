An adult kidney has been transplanted into a child with the help of 3D printing techniques, says a report from Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London, UK.

Share on Pinterest Lucy Boucher (right) is the first recipient of a kidney transplant from an adult donor that was supported by 3D printing. Her family is happy to report the surgery was successful.

Image credit: Guy’s and St Thomas’



According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), kidney disease affects around 3.9 million Americans – or 1.7% of the population.

The National Kidney Foundation explains that chronic kidney disease (CKD) includes a number of conditions, and it also has various causes, the most common being diabetes and high blood pressure. If the kidneys fail, a transplant or regular dialysis is needed to keep the patient alive.

Lucy Boucher had heart failure when she was a baby, as a result of an abnormally fast heartbeat, also known as supraventricular tachycardia.

She had surgery for her heart condition, but lack of oxygen had caused kidney failure, which meant she needed dialysis three times a week, potentially for the rest of her life.

Now, experts have been able to carry out a transplant at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, using a kidney donated by her father Chris, with the support of 3D printing technology.

A 3D printer was used to create models of Chris’ kidney and Lucy’s abdomen. These enabled surgeons to plan the highly complex operation accurately, in order to minimize the risks.

It was the first time that 3D printing had been used to support kidney transplant surgery from an adult donor to a child recipient.