Contrary to the findings of previous research, a new study claims the use of benzodiazepines – drugs widely used to treat anxiety and insomnia – does not raise the risk of dementia among seniors.

Share on Pinterest Opposing previous research, the new study found no link between benzodiazepine use and increased risk of dementia.

Study coauthor Shelly Gray, of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Washington, and colleagues publish their findings in The BMJ.

Benzodiazepines are a class of drugs that increase the level of the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain, producing sedative, anti-convulsant, anti-anxiety, hypnotic and muscle relaxant effects.

Benzodiazepines are most commonly used to treat anxiety and insomnia, though they are used for a number of other conditions, including alcohol withdrawal, panic disorders and seizures. Common types of benzodiazepines include diazepam, alprazolam and flurazepam.

In the US, benzodiazepine use is highest among older individuals; a 2014 study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that around 8.7% of adults aged 65-80 received a benzodiazepine prescription in 2008, compared with 2.6% of those aged 18-35.

Numerous studies, however, have associated benzodiazepine use in seniors with increased risk of dementia. A 2012 study reported by Medical News Today, for example, suggested adults aged 65 and older are 50% more likely to develop dementia within 15 years of using benzodiazepines, while a more recent study suggested benzodiazepine use for at least 3 months increases older adults’ risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 51%.

However, Gray and colleagues note that research assessing benzodiazepine use in older adults has been conflicting, with some studies finding no link with dementia.

“Given the enormous public health implications, we need a better understanding of the potential cognitive risks of cumulative benzodiazepine use,” say the authors.