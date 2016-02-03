Drinking coffee every day is linked to a reduced risk of liver cirrhosis, according to a new review of published evidence that also suggests drinking two extra cups a day may nearly halve the risk of dying from the disease.

Share on Pinterest The researchers say the link between coffee and lower risk of liver cirrhosis is larger than that between many medications and the diseases they prevent.

The systematic review and meta-analysis is published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

The researchers – from the University of Southampton in the UK – pooled and analyzed data from nine long-term studies covering nearly half a million men and women from six countries.

They found that increasing coffee consumption may substantially reduce the risk of liver cirrhosis.

The analysis shows a dose-response relationship between coffee consumption and liver cirrhosis – with more cups per day linked to lower risk.

Two extra cups of coffee per day were linked to a 44% lower risk of developing liver cirrhosis and a nearly 50% lower risk of death to the disease.

Liver cirrhosis can be fatal because it raises the risk of liver failure and cancer.

The condition develops when healthy tissue in the liver is replaced by scarred tissue, often as a result of long-term and persistent injury from viruses like hepatitis C and toxins like alcohol.

Liver cirrhosis is an important public health concern and a significant cause of disease and death in the US. The prevalence is likely to be higher than official figures suggest because many cases are undiagnosed.

A recent estimate suggests around 0.27% of Americans – some 633,323 adults – have liver cirrhosis, with 69% unaware of the fact they have the disease.