A new study shows that 54 million Americans whose BMI classes them as overweight and obese are in perfect health according to cardiometabolic measures, while 21 million whose BMI puts them in the normal category are unhealthy.

Altogether, say the authors, an estimated 75 million adults in the US are misclassified as either healthy or unhealthy when BMI is used as the sole health indicator.

The study provides more evidence to support the idea that a person’s body mass index (BMI = weight in kg divided by height in m2) is a flawed measure of health.

In spite of this, BMI continues to be used as a yardstick for determining health status. Many employers use it to calculate workers’ health care costs, note the researchers behind the new study, who report their findings in the International Journal of Obesity.

And soon, if a rule proposed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is adopted, US employers will be allowed to charge employees up to 30% of health care costs if they fail to meet certain health criteria such as not having a BMI in the normal range (between 18.5 and 24.99).

The study, led by A. Janet Tomiyama, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), analyzed the link between BMI and cardiometabolic health using data from the most recent National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

The cardiometabolic health data available in the NHANES gives measures of blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol, glucose, insulin resistance and C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation).