Worldwide, an estimated 417 million people under the age of 50 have the type of herpes simplex virus typically associated with genital herpes. Given that this is a significant chunk of the world’s population, it would be disquieting if the virus was linked to something more nefarious. Prepare to be disquieted: a new study finds that certain chronic viral infections – including the herpes simplex virus – may contribute to cognitive decline in healthy older adults.

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer’s Disease and Associated Disorders, is led by Dr. Vishwajit Nimgaonkar, of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pennsylvania.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define cognition as a “combination of mental processes that includes the ability to learn new things, intuition, judgment, language and remembering.”

When someone experiences cognitive impairment, they have trouble with these processes, affecting their everyday life. For example, they may be unable to care for themselves or carry out everyday tasks, such as preparing their own meals or managing their money.

And when an individual has cognitive decline or dementia, their ability to effectively manage medications and existing medical conditions becomes a concern.

Needless to say, as our population begins to age, understanding cognitive decline risk factors becomes a public health concern.