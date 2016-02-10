Partial meniscectomy – a form of arthroscopic surgery for patients with a torn meniscus, a rupture of the fibrocartilage strips in the knee – is ineffective for individuals with mechanical symptoms of degenerative knee.

Researchers say that arthroscopic surgery does not alleviate mechanical symptoms for patients with a torn meniscus.

This is a conclusion of a new study recently published in The Annals of Internal Medicine, led by Prof. Teppo Järvinen, professor of orthopedics and traumatology at the University of Helsinki in Finland.

A torn meniscus is one of the most common symptoms of degenerative knee – the deterioration of the knee joint with age. It occurs when one of the two menisci in the knee – the C-shaped pieces of cartilage that protect and cushion the thighbone and shinbone – become damaged.

Many people with knee degeneration may experience mechanical symptoms such as joint locking or catching, which are often attributed to a section of the knee joint becoming lodged between the joint surfaces as a result of friction caused by a torn meniscus.

Prof. Järvinen and colleagues note that partial meniscectomy – the surgical removal of the damaged part of a torn meniscus – has become standard practice for patients with mechanical symptoms, despite there being insufficient evidence that it is beneficial.

“Orthopedists are largely unanimous on the benefits of arthroscopic surgery on patients suffering from mechanical symptoms. However, scientific proof of the benefits is scarce, and before our study, entirely based on uncontrolled follow-up studies,” says coauthor Dr. Raine Sihvonen, a specialist in orthopedics at the Hatanpää Hospital in Tampere, Finland.

For their study, the researchers set out to gain a better understanding of the effectiveness of partial meniscectomy for such patients.