Those who are on a constant quest to stay healthy may want to include barley in their regular diet; a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition reveals that incorporating barley into the diet reduces the risk of diabetes and lowers blood sugar levels.

Eating barley kernel bread for 3 days improved study participants' metabolisms and decreased blood sugar and insulin levels.

In the wake of an obesity epidemic in the US, these findings are particularly important. Currently, one third of adults in the US are obese, putting them at risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

The researchers – led by Prof. Anne Nilsson at the Food for Health Science Centre at Lund University in Sweden – say that previously, certain indigestible carbohydrates, including inulin, “have been shown to stimulate gut-derived hormones involved in glycemic regulation and appetite regulation.”

However, they note that less is understood about the properties of indigestible carbohydrates.

As such, the team carried out a study with 20 healthy, middle-aged participants, some of whom ate barley kernel bread at breakfast, lunch and dinner for 3 days. The other participants ate a control white wheat bread during the 3 days.

Between 11-14 hours after their dinner each day, the team assessed the participants for risk indicators of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Results showed that the participants who ate the barley kernel bread had improved metabolisms for up to 14 hours, and they also experienced decreased blood sugar and insulin levels, as well as improved appetite control and increases in insulin sensitivity.

“It is surprising yet promising that choosing the right blend of dietary fibers can – in a short period of time – generate such remarkable health benefits,” says Prof. Nilsson.