A recent review in Neurology infers that antibiotics causing delirium and other brain problems might be more prevalent than previously thought. The author calls for further study and a watchful clinical eye.

Share on Pinterest Understanding the links between antibiotics and delirium could improve and even save lives.

Delirium – generally defined as a confused mental state, potentially including hallucinations and agitation – has long been linked to various medications, especially in the elderly.

Antibiotics are known to cause neurological issues in some cases, but the interaction has not attracted much study in the past.

As a general rule, it is the aging population who are most at risk of developing cognitive impairments due to medication. An estimated 2-12% of suspected dementia cases are caused by medication toxicity.

Although the culprits are often anticholinergic drugs that block the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, to a lesser extent, this negative response can also be found with antibiotics.

In an elderly patient, delirium can have serious consequences, even if the symptoms last for just a short amount of time. Delirium means that the patient is more likely to be put into care than be allowed to go home; it also increases their chance of dying.

Dr. Shamik Bhattacharyya, of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA, conducted a retrospective review using historical patient data. He found that links between antibiotics and delirium might be stronger than previously thought.