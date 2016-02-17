A compound found in green tea could be an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, according to the results of a new study.

In the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology, researchers from Washington State University (WSU) in Spokane reveal how the compound – called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) – reduced ankle swelling in a mouse model of the disease.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a disease that affects the joints of the body, most commonly the joints of the hands, feet, wrists, elbows knees and ankles.

In RA, the immune system mistakingly attacks the synovial tissues surrounding the joints, causing inflammation, swelling and pain. This can cause damage to the cartilage and bone. In more severe cases, RA can lead to joint deformity.

It is estimated that around 1.5 million people in the US have RA, and the disease is almost three times as common in women than men.

Current treatments for RA include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), corticosteroids and JAK inhibitors. But study leader Salah-uddin Ahmed, of the WSU College of Pharmacy, notes that some of these treatments are expensive, reduce immune system activity and can be unsuitable for long-term use.

In their study, Ahmed and colleagues suggest that the compound EGCG may be a promising alternative to current treatments for RA.