Do graphic warning labels on cigarette packets really help smokers consider the health risks? Yes, according to the results of a new study, which found that such images prompt activity in areas of the brain associated with decision-making, emotion and memory.

Share on Pinterest Understanding how graphic warnings on cigarette packs impact brain activity may shed light on how they can help smokers quit.

Co-lead study author Darren Mays, PhD, an assistant professor of oncology at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Addictive Behaviors Reports.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the US, responsible for killing more than 480,000 Americans every year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking increases the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke by two to four times and raises the risk of lung cancer by around 25 times.

Statistics like these emphasize the need for strategies to reduce smoking rates, and one such strategy has been the introduction of graphic warning labels (GWLs) to cigarette packaging.

To date, GWLs on cigarette packaging have been implemented in more than 65 countries, spurred by increasing evidence that the warnings help smokers consider the health risks and may even help them quit the habit.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed the implementation of such warnings in 2009, though legal challenges from tobacco companies delayed the process. It is now unclear when the federal agency will action their proposals.