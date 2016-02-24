New research due to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 68th Annual Meeting in Vancouver, Canada, has found that there may be a genetic association between migraines, tension-type headaches and irritable bowel syndrome.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder of the digestive system, characterized by abdominal pain and discomfort and changes in bowel movement patterns.

It is estimated that around 25-45 million people in the US have IBS, with the condition being more common among men than women.

The exact cause of IBS is unclear, though researchers have suggested the condition may arise as a result of changes to the way the gut, brain and nervous system communicate.

Additionally, previous research has shown that people with IBS and other gastrointestinal disorders often have more headaches or migraines than those without such disorders. Could the conditions be linked?

This is what study coauthor Dr. Derya Uluduz, of Istanbul University in Turkey, and colleagues set out to establish with their latest study.