Thanks to its worrying rise in prevalence and the potential consequences for unborn children, media coverage of the Zika virus has been ubiquitous. A recent case study described in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases adds to the level of concern.

Share on Pinterest Zika’s full range of effects on the fetus are only slowly coming to light.

The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease, first described in Ugandan monkeys in 1947 and Nigerian humans in 1954.

Most often, carriers of the virus are asymptomatic, and, if individuals do present symptoms, they generally pass within a week.

However, the virus has been shown to travel through the placenta from the pregnant mother to her unborn child. Concerns surrounding resultant birth defects have been mounting.

Because of the swift rise in Zika incidence rates, travel warnings have been issued for multiple countries in Central and South America, the Caribbean and parts of Oceania and Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Zika a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on February 1, 2016.

As with any of the myriad of viruses carried by mosquitos, the only way of avoiding the disease is to avoid the vector.

But Zika utilizes the wings of Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti, both of which fly during the day, are unafraid of air-conditioning and thrive throughout much of the world. This makes avoiding them even more challenging.