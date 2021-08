Functioning sperm that could one day be used to treat infertility in men have been created in a laboratory by scientists in China, according to a report in Cell Stem Cell. Share on Pinterest Scientists have created sperm that can successfully reproduce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define infertility as “not being able to get pregnant […] after 1 year of unprotected sex.” Globally, up to 15% of couples are unable to have children, with 1 in 3 cases being due to male infertility. In the US, about 6% of married women aged 15-44 years are unable to conceive within a year of trying, and around 12% of all American women aged 15-44 years have difficulty either becoming pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term. A CDC study in 2002 found that male infertility caused 7.5% of all sexually experienced men under 45 years to seek help at some time, 14% of whom were diagnosed with sperm or semen problems. Male infertility often results because meiosis does not happen. Meiosis is a type of cell division that occurs in the precursor germ cells in the testes. Without it, functional sperm cells cannot form.

Successful meiosis proven for the first time Scientists have previously generated germ cells from stem cells, but the functionality of the germ cells was not proven, nor was there evidence of all the key hallmarks of meiosis. Fast facts about male infertility Varicoceles can cause it, when oversized veins on the man’s testicles lead to overheating

Diabetes, cystic fibrosis, trauma, infection and testicular failure increase the risk

Exposure to chemotherapy, radiation, alcohol, drugs or hormone supplements contribute. Learn more about infertility It was only recently that a panel of reproductive biologists proposed gold standard criteria to prove that the major events of meiosis have taken place in engineered germ cells. Acceptable evidence includes proof that the DNA has correct nuclear content at specific meiotic stages, that there is a normal number of chromosomes, that the chromosomes are correctly organized, and that the germ cells can produce viable offspring. Until now, scientists have had difficulty completing all the essential steps of meiosis successfully. This has remained a major obstacle to producing functional sperm and egg cells in vitro. Reproducing germ cell development in this way has therefore been a key goal for both reproductive biologists and reproductive medicine. Now, a team of researchers from Nanjing Medical University has carried out a robust, step-by-step process that not only coaxed embryonic stem cells from mice to turn into functional sperm-like cells, but also injected them into egg cells to produce fertile mouse offspring. The team started by exposing mouse embryonic stem cells (ESCs) to a chemical cocktail that caused the ESCs to turn into primordial germ cells.