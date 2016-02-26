Functioning sperm that could one day be used to treat infertility in men have been created in a laboratory by scientists in China, according to a report in Cell Stem Cell.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define infertility as “not being able to get pregnant […] after 1 year of unprotected sex.”

Globally, up to 15% of couples are unable to have children, with 1 in 3 cases being due to male infertility.

In the US, about 6% of married women aged 15-44 years are unable to conceive within a year of trying, and around 12% of all American women aged 15-44 years have difficulty either becoming pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term.

A CDC study in 2002 found that male infertility caused 7.5% of all sexually experienced men under 45 years to seek help at some time, 14% of whom were diagnosed with sperm or semen problems.

Male infertility often results because meiosis does not happen. Meiosis is a type of cell division that occurs in the precursor germ cells in the testes. Without it, functional sperm cells cannot form.