Nettles, turmeric and camel milk are just a few of the herbs and foodstuffs used to boost health in the Middle East, as they have done throughout history. Cancer patients, however, may be endangering their health by supplementing chemotherapy with some of the herbs and spices, says a new report published in the journal Cancer.

Herbal medicine goes back a long way in the Middle East, and it continues to be popular as part of traditional medicine. Its heritage can be traced back thousands of years to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.

Assistant Prof. Eran Ben-Arye, of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel, and colleagues surveyed cancer care providers, from Turkey to Tunisia, about the kinds of herbal medicines their patients use.

The team provided oncology health care providers from 16 Middle Eastern countries with a 17-item questionnaire that asked them to list five herbal products that their cancer patients use.

The 339 providers who completed the questionnaire identified 44 herbal and 3 non-herbal nutritional supplements.

Findings showed that 57% of providers had patients who use at least one herbal remedy. Women and Muslim providers were more likely to report that their patients use herbs.

Turkey, the Palestinian Authority and Qatar reported some of the highest rates of herbal medicine use.