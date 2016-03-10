Are you worried about your blood pressure and cholesterol? Tai Chi or Qigong may help. These and other types of traditional Chinese exercise appear to boost the health and well-being of people with cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure or stroke, says research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Different forms of Chinese exercise have been gaining popularity around the world.

One of the best-known, Tai Chi, is recommended by Harvard Medical Center’s Women’s Health Watch for anyone, of any age, including those in a wheelchair. Benefits include helping people to maintain strength, flexibility and balance.

Stemming from ancient Chinese martial arts, Tai Chi combines gentle physical activity with elements of meditation, body awareness, imagery and attention to breathing.

“Qi,” pronounced “chi,” refers to an energy force that, according to Chinese philosophy, flows through the body. Tai Chi and Qigong aim to unblock and encourage the flow of qi.

Nevertheless, insists Health Watch, to enjoy the benefits of Chinese exercise, participants do not need to subscribe to its beliefs; just go with the flow.

Some studies have found benefits for patients with cardiovascular disease who practice this type of exercise, especially on blood pressure and exercise capacity. However, the extent of the improvement has not been confirmed.