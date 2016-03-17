In a paper published in the journal Molecular Metabolism, scientists describe how health is compromised when we reduce the diversity of nutrients in our diet – because of the effect this has on the richness of our gut microbe population.

Mark Heiman, from MicroBiome Therapeutics in New Orleans, LA, and Frank Greenway, from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA, explain that over the last 50 years, by reducing agro-diversity, changes in farming have reduced dietary diversity.

More and more research is revealing the important role that the vast colonies of bacteria and other microbes that live in the gastrointestinal tract play in health and disease.

Healthy people, note the authors, have a diverse range of species in these gut microbe populations – collectively referred to as the gut microbiome – while many of our 21st century diseases – such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and inflammatory bowel disease – are linked to reductions in this richness.

Scientists are beginning to suggest we should view the gut microbiome – whose cells outnumber our own – as an organ in its own right, because without it, we could not metabolize some of the nutrients we need from the food we eat.

Moreover, the microbiome also produces unique compounds that convey signals important for the body’s metabolism – the set of chemical reactions that go on inside our cells that keep them working and alive.

It follows, argue Heiman and Greenway, that if a varied diet becomes more specialized, then over time, this will change the gut microbiome. In fact, they note, it only takes a few days following a change in diet for the microbe population in the gut to change.

It also follows, that if we adhere to a diet that cuts out certain types of food, then we could also be changing – and perhaps diminishing – the species diversity of our gut microbiome.