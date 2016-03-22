Scientists have developed a graphene-based electronic skin patch that senses a diabetic person’s elevated glucose level and corrects it by delivering an appropriate dose of drug. A prototype has been tested in mice.

Share on Pinterest The idea is that the electronic skin patch – which senses raised glucose and delivers a drug dose in response – will remove the need for diabetics to prick their finger.

Image credit: Hui Won Yun, Seoul National University

The sweat-based diabetes monitoring and feedback therapy patch is the brainchild of scientists from the US and Korea, who write about it in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

The idea is that the wearable device will remove the need for finger-pricking – a painful and unpleasant procedure that not many diabetic patients comply with.

The stretchable patch sits on the skin and detects the level of glucose in the wearer’s sweat. If the level goes above a programmed amount, it triggers heaters embedded in the patch to dissolve the coating on microneedles so they release an appropriate amount of drug through the skin.

In their paper, Dae-Hyeong Kim, of Seoul National University and the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) in South Korea, and colleagues explain how they showed the patch can be heat-activated to deliver the diabetes drug metformin through the skin of diabetic mice.

They say the components need to be scaled up before the patch is ready for human trials.