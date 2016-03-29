Functional tissue has been grown in the spines of rats using stem cell techniques, according to research published in Nature Medicine.

Stem cells form the basis of regenerative medicine. Regeneration is when body tissue grows back after damage. Skin, for example, replaces itself, and the liver can regrow in a human adult.

The Center for Regenerative Medicine describe stem cells as cells that continuously divide and produce exact copies of themselves; they can also change into specialized cells. This is called differentiation.

Euro Stem Cell explain that omnipotent stem cells produce all the tissues that a body needs, but not all stem cells are omnipotent; there are different types of stem cells with different strategies for regeneration.

Scientists have been looking for ways to direct stem cells to replace functional cells damaged through trauma or by other causes, and the search is on to find the right kind of stem cell.

The human corticospinal tract carries bundles of nerves from the cerebral cortex in the upper brain down into the spinal cord.