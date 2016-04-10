Lithium is a mood-stabilizing drug used to treat patients with bipolar disorder. But according to a new study, it may also pave the way for anti-aging drugs.

Researchers believe the findings that lithium increased lifespan in fruit flies may open the door to an anti-aging drug for humans.

Published in the journal Cell Reports, the study reveals that fruit flies given low-dose lithium lived longer than a control group.

To reach their findings, lead researcher Dr. Jorge Iván Castillo-Quan – who was based at the Institute of Healthy Ageing at the UK’s University College London (UCL) at the time of study – and colleagues administered different doses of lithium chloride to 160 adult fruit flies.

The fruit fly, or Drosophila melanogaster, is an ideal model for studying human genetics, as the insects share 75% of the same genes that cause disease in humans.

The team found that when the fruit flies were given low doses of lithium in adulthood or later life, they lived an average of 16-18% longer than flies that received sodium chloride, regardless of the insects’ genetic makeup.

The lifespan-increasing effects were strongest with short-term and one-off doses of the drug, according to the researchers; flies that received a single dose of lithium in later life lived an average of 13% longer, while younger flies that were treated with the drug for 15 days before receiving a control drug also had a longer lifespan.

No adverse effects were identified with low doses of lithium, with the team noting that the fruit flies fed normally and produced healthy offspring.

Higher doses of the drug, however, were found to reduce the flies’ lifespan.