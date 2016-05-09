The risk of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, may be increased with exposure to pesticides, suggests a new study published in JAMA Neurology.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that attacks the nerve cells, or neurons, in the brain and spinal cord that are responsible for voluntary muscle control.

Early symptoms of ALS include walking difficulties, muscle weakness, muscle cramps, and slurred speech.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), it is estimated that more than 12,000 people in the United States have received an ALS diagnosis.

Around 5-10 percent of ALS cases are inherited, with around a third of such cases resulting from a mutation in a gene called C9orf72.

However, NINDS note that for the remaining 90-95 percent of ALS cases, no clear risk factors for the disease can be identified.

Now, study co-author Dr. Eva L. Feldman, of the University of Michigan, and colleagues suggest that exposure to pesticides – particularly organochlorine pesticides (OCPs), such as dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane (DDT), methoxychlor, and benzene hexachloride – may increase a person’s lifetime risk for ALS.

Pesticides are chemicals used to protect crops and livestock from pests – including pathogens, insects, and animals – that might damage or destroy them.

DDT is one form of OCP that was widely used in agriculture from the 1940s, as well as for protecting military and civilian populations against malaria, typhus, and other insect-borne diseases.

However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) banned the use of DDT in 1972, after it emerged that the pesticide posed a number of health risks to wildlife and humans.