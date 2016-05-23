Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed when it is at an advanced stage, so chemotherapy is a key part of treatment. However, the cancer eventually develops resistance to chemotherapy – a major reason for its low survival rate. Now, new research suggests it may be possible to overcome chemotherapy resistance in ovarian cancer by adding immunotherapy to the chemotherapy.

The researchers believe adding immunotherapy to chemotherapy could reverse the resistance to chemotherapy that invariably develops in patients with ovarian cancer and is a major reason for their low rate of survival.

In the journal Cell, researchers from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor describe how they reversed chemotherapy resistance in mouse models of ovarian cancer by boosting the animals’ immune T cells.

The team suggests the finding will prompt a re-think about chemotherapy resistance in ovarian cancer and could lead to new treatments using immunotherapy.

Ovarian cancer is one of the five main types of cancer that affect a woman’s reproductive organs. The other four are: cervical, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar cancer.

Ovarian cancer is typically treated with a platinum-based chemotherapy called cisplatin, which causes platinum to build up inside the nucleus of cancer cells. The platinum damages the cancer cells’ DNA and stops them dividing.

For their study, co-senior author J. Rebecca Liu, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, and colleagues used tissue samples from patients with ovarian cancer and also mouse models of the disease to study the types of cell in the microenvironment of tumors. They linked the results back to patient outcomes.

Their results highlight the role of two types of cell: fibroblasts and immune T cells. Fibroblasts are cells that generate the connective tissue (the stroma) that supports cells. Immune T cells are the foot soldiers of the immune system and researchers have already shown that their high presence in tumors favors patient outcomes.

The researchers found that fibroblasts help ovarian cancer cells become resistant to cisplatin, and immune T cells work against this effect.