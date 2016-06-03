An enzyme that protects the brain against oxidative stress may also protect against the formation of protein clumps – a hallmark of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

This is the conclusion of a new study by researchers from Indiana University, who recently published their findings in the journal PLOS Biology.

The researchers believe their discovery could lead to the development of new drugs that preserve cognitive function.

An accumulation of protein clumps is known to occur in a number of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – also known a Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In Alzheimer’s disease, for example, studies have shown that patients often experience a build-up of a protein called tau, which clumps together in nerve cells to form “tangles.”

This process – known as proteinopathy – occurs with different proteins in a variety of brain diseases and is believed to play a role in their progression.

Now, study co-leader Yousuf Ali, of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Indiana, and colleagues have discovered an enzyme that might halt proteinopathy.