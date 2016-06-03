A new handheld blood test device is able to rapidly diagnosis heart attacks at the point of care. The new Minicare I-20 handheld device, developed by Philips, is designed for use in emergency departments to dramatically reduce the time physicians take to diagnose heart attacks.

Share on Pinterest The new device detects proteins in the blood stream following a heart attack, providing results in just 10 minutes.

Image credit: Philips



Using just a single droplet of blood, the device detects proteins present in the blood stream following a heart attack and provides a result in 10 minutes instead of the usual 60-minute wait for lab results.

For patients presenting at emergency departments with chest pains, the device can be used to administer an immediate test, with results delivered while the patient is being assessed and a medical history taken. This reduces the time for the physician to decide on treatment.

Using the device simplifies the patient-doctor interaction and improves the way in which physicians are able to deliver care.

The system works by measuring the level of cardiac troponin I (cTnI), a protein that is excreted by the heart muscle into the blood following a heart attack.

The company has demostrated that it delivers on-the-spot test results comparable with those obtained in a laboratory, enabling the physician to decide on treatment without delay.

Current guidelines for the diagnosis of myocardial infarction require blood test results of the biomarker cardiac troponin for the 90% of patients who present at the emergency department (ED) with chest pain but are not diagnosed by an electrocardiogram (ECG).

“Blood samples are usually analyzed in the hospital laboratory, which can easily take more than an hour to get the result back to the ED physician. Point-of-care testing can significantly help to reduce the turnaround time,” says Dr. Paul Collinson, consultant chemical pathologist at St. George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom.