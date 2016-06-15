It is well known that stress can increase the frequency and severity of seizures for patients with epilepsy. Now, researchers have shed light on why this is, and they may have even found a way to stop it.

Published in the journal Science Signaling, the researchers reveal how epilepsy alters the way brain reacts to stress to cause seizures.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures, which are sudden surges of electrical activity in the brain.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, around 1.3-2.8 million people in the United States have epilepsy. Each year, around 48 in every 100,000 Americans develop the condition.

Stress and anxiety are well-established triggers for seizures among people with epilepsy, and studies have shown that reducing stress may lower seizure risk for those with the condition.

While neurologists recommend that patients with epilepsy avoid stressful situations as a way of avoiding stress-induced seizures, it is not always possible to do so, highlighting the need for a therapeutic alternative.

However, because scientists have been unclear about how stress causes seizures, such a treatment has proven difficult to find.

Now, Michael O. Poulter, Ph.D., of the University of Western Ontario in Canada, and colleagues believe they may have moved a step closer to fulfilling this need.