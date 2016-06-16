A new report from the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer offers some good news for coffee drinkers: it concludes that the beverage is unlikely to increase cancer risk – it may actually reduce it. However, the report also found that consuming very hot drinks could raise the risk of esophageal cancer.

Researchers from across 10 countries – including Mariana Stern, associate professor of preventive medicine and urology at the University of Southern California – publish their findings in The Lancet Oncology.

The team reached its conclusion by reviewing more than 1,000 studies looking at how consumption of hot beverages – including coffee, yerba maté, and tea – may influence the risk of numerous cancers.

The carcinogenic effects of coffee consumption were last evaluated by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 1991.

That review deemed drinking coffee as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” after identifying “limited evidence” of a link between consumption of the beverage and bladder cancer.

However, the IARC note that there have been numerous studies assessing the effects of coffee consumption over the past 25 years, and such studies may explain the previous link with bladder cancer, which prompted a new review.