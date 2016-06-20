Researchers have successfully reversed memory loss in a small number of people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease using a comprehensive treatment program, which involves a combination of lifestyle changes, brain stimulation, and medication.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest the MEND program is highly effective for reversing memory loss.

Memory improvements as a result of the treatment program have so far been sustained for 2 years, the researchers report, and some patients have even been able to return to work as a result.

Study co-author Dr. Dale Bredesen, of the Buck Institute on Research and Aging in Novato, CA, and colleagues recently published their findings in the journal Aging.

While the study only involved 10 patients, the researchers believe their findings may open the door to an effective therapy for cognitive decline.

“The magnitude of improvement in these 10 patients is unprecedented, providing additional objective evidence that this programmatic approach to cognitive decline is highly effective,” says Dr. Bredesen.

There are currently around 5.4 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease.

It is estimated that by 2050, around 13.8 million Americans will have the condition – a dramatic increase that highlights the need for prevention and treatment strategies.

Unfortunately, identifying such strategies has proven challenging for researchers; while certain treatments have demonstrated effectiveness against cognitive decline in animal models, few show efficacy in humans.

In this latest study, Dr. Bredesen and colleagues suggest that a more personalized, combined treatment approach to cognitive decline may be the way forward.