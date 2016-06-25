Blood clots, which lead to heart attacks and strokes, are a leading cause of death worldwide. The main goal of emergency medicine in such cases is to dissolve the blood clot and restore blood flow in the affected vessel as quickly and safely as possible. An important need is for drugs that target the clot and dissolve it without causing problems in unaffected blood vessels. Now, a new study describes how magnetic nanoparticles that deliver clot-dissolving enzymes in a targeted fashion may offer an effective solution.

Share on Pinterest This schematic of the composite material shows a framework of porous magnetite surrounding the clot-dissolving enzyme.

Image credit: ITMO University

In the journal Scientific Reports, researchers from ITMO University and Mariinsky Hospital in Saint Petersburg, Russia, report how they developed and tested the new type of drug.

They note how the magnetically controlled, enzyme-based drug is safe for intravenous injection and dissolves clots up to 4,000 times more effectively than current drugs.

The researchers suggest their findings will not only point the way to more effective clot-dissolving drugs, but also reduce drug dosage and thus avoid numerous side effects.

When a blood clot or thrombosis occurs, it blocks blood flow in the affected blood vessel and stops essential oxygen and nutrients reaching surrounding tissue. If the clot is not removed within a few hours, the tissue begins to die.

However, even if the clot is dissolved quickly, there is a risk of side effects, because current enzyme-based drugs affect the whole circulation system, not just the clot.

The researchers note that, on average, in developed countries, clot-dissolving treatment is effectively carried out in 15 percent of cases. In Russia the figure is much lower, nearer to 2 percent. People not fortunate enough to benefit from the procedure face the likelihood of disability or death.