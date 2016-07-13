Drug regulators in the United States have approved Xiidra, which is lifitegrast ophthalmic solution 5 percent, to treat dry eye disease. Xiidra is the first prescription eye drop approved to treat both the signs and symptoms of dry eye – a group of conditions where the tear fluid produced by the eyes is either insufficient to lubricate the eyes properly, or of the wrong consistency.

Estimates suggest around 16 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with dry eye disease, which is more common in women than in men.

In their announcement on July 12th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explain that Xiidra “is the first medication in a new class of drugs, called lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1) antagonist.” The drug binds to a cell surface protein found on white blood cells.

Shire US Inc., of Lexington, MA, who make Xiidra, say the twice-daily eye drop solution will be launched during the third quarter of 2016.

If left untreated, severe forms of dry eye disease can cause pain and lead to ulcers or scars on the cornea, the clear tissue at the front of the eye.

“Normal tear production is needed for clear vision and eye health,” says Dr. Edward, director of the Office of Antimicrobial Products, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Dry eye can make it difficult to do every day things such as use computers, watch TV, or read for extended periods. It can also cause discomfort in dry environments such as inside airplanes in flight.

The safety and efficacy of Xiidra were assessed in four randomized, controlled studies involving over 1,000 dry eye patients aged 19-97 years, of whom 76 percent were female.

Trial participants received either Xiidra eye drops or placebo eye drops, which they applied twice a day for 12 weeks. Results show that compared with placebo, treatment with Xiidra showed more improvement in both the signs and the symptoms of dry eye.

A symptom is something that the patient senses or feels – for example itchiness – that is difficult or not possible to measure objectively. A sign is something someone other than the patient can observe – for example redness.