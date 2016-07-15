The present study, carried out at Duke-NUS Medical School and Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, further investigated red meat’s potential impact on kidney health.

A study, published in JAMA in 2012, documented 23,926 deaths and concluded that red meat consumption was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality.

For instance, the American Institute for Cancer Research recommend eating no more than 18 ounces of red meat per week because of its links with certain cancers , including stomach cancer .

But, as with many dietary components, it is best to limit the amount consumed.

Red meat, such as beef, lamb, and pork, can be included as part of a healthy diet.

A new study, published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, investigated the long-term impact of red meat consumption on kidney health. Their findings justify the current caution suggested in regard to red meat and organ health.

An increasing number of people are developing chronic kidney disease (CKD); globally, an estimated 500 million people have CKD. Many patients with CKD go on to develop end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This is a serious condition that requires kidney dialysis or transplant.

Currently, a reduced protein intake is suggested to patients with CKD to slow the progression to ESRD. However, the role of different protein sources in the development of ESRD has not been investigated previously.

Researcher Woon-Puay Koh and her team delved into data from the Singapore Chinese Health Study, which included more than 63,000 adults, aged 45-74. They linked the data with the Singapore Renal Registry, which holds the records of all Singapore ESRD patients. The overall aim was to uncover the role of different protein sources on kidney health outcomes.

“We embarked on our study to see what advice should be given to CKD patients or to the general population worried about their kidney health regarding types or sources of protein intake,” explains Koh.

In China, the primary red meat is pork, accounting for 97 percent of red meat intake. Other popular protein sources included eggs, dairy, shellfish, fish, soy, legumes, and poultry.

The participants were followed up for an average of 15.5 years. During that time, 951 cases of ESRD occurred; the resultant data showed a clear trend.

Red meat intake was associated with a dose-dependent increased ESRD risk. Individuals who consumed the highest amounts of red meat – the top 25 percent – showed a 40 percent higher risk of developing ESRD than those who consumed the least red meat – the bottom 25 percent.

Other sources of protein – fish, eggs, dairy, and poultry – showed no associations with the development of ESRD. Additionally, soy and legumes appeared to play a slightly protective role.