They might seem an unlikely candidate for malaria prevention, but a new study suggests chickens emit odors that deter mosquitoes from feeding on them – a discovery that could pave the way to new strategies that protect humans against the disease.

Study co-author Rickard Ignell, of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, and colleagues publish their findings in the Malaria Journal.

Malaria is a disease most commonly transmitted through the bites of Anopheles mosquitoes infected with Plasmodium parasites.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were around 214 million malaria cases across the globe last year and approximately 438,000 deaths from the disease.

Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest malaria burden; the region accounted for 89 percent of malaria cases and 91 percent of malaria deaths in 2015.

Current strategies to protect against malaria in high-risk areas include the use of insecticides and mosquito nets, but while such strategies have reduced transmission of the disease, they are not enough.

“People in sub-Saharan Africa have suffered considerably under the burden of malaria over an extended period of time, and mosquitoes are becoming increasingly physiologically resistant to pesticides while also changing their feeding habits, for example, by moving from indoors to outdoors. For this reason, there is a need to develop novel control methods,” says Ignell.

Now, he and his colleagues suggest chickens may pave the way for such a method.