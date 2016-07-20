There’s nothing quite like becoming immersed in a good fiction novel; for many readers, it is a way of fueling the imagination, providing a period of escape from the more laborious aspects of daily life. But in a new review, one psychologist claims fiction may be more beneficial than we realize: it has the ability to encourage empathy.

In the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences, Keith Oatley, of the Department of Applied Psychology and Human Development at the University of Toronto, Canada, discusses how fiction may impact a person’s social skills.

As well as reviewing findings from previous studies assessing this association, he talks about a study conducted by himself and his colleagues that investigated how literary fiction influences readers’ empathetic response in the real world.

According to Oatley, of late, researchers have developed an increasing interest in how fiction might affect the mind.

“There’s a bit of a buzz about it now,” he says. “In part, because researchers are recognizing that there’s something important about imagination.”

Such interest has been partly fueled by increased utilization of brain imaging in the field of psychology, says Oatley.

He points to one study that used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to assess the brain’s response to imagination-inducing phrases, such as “a dark blue carpet” or an “orange-striped pencil.”

“Just three such phrases were enough to produce the most activation of the hippocampus, a brain region associated with learning and memory. This points to the power of the reader’s own mind,” says Oatley.

“Writers don’t need to describe scenarios exhaustively to draw out the reader’s imagination – they only need to suggest a scene.”