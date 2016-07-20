Researchers have made progress toward the first ever vaccine for chlamydia, after revealing how a novel antigen reduced symptoms triggered by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis – the most common cause of the disease.

Study co-author David Bulir, of the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research at McMaster University in Canada, and colleagues report their findings in the journal Vaccine.

Chlamydia is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the United States, with around 2.86 million infections occurring every year.

Chlamydia is usually transmitted through having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected person. There are four species of bacteria that can cause infection – the most common of which is C. trachomatis.

However, the infection often presents no symptoms, and many people do not seek testing. As a result, most individuals with chlamydia are unaware they have it, so the infection often goes untreated.

Untreated chlamydia can have serious health consequences, particularly for women. It may lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, and it can cause irreversible damage to the reproductive system, resulting in long-term pelvic pain, infertility, or ectopic pregnancy.

At present, the only ways to reduce the risk of chlamydia are to use a condom during sexual intercourse or to avoid sexual contact completely. Now, Bulir and colleagues believe they are well on the way to developing the world’s first widely protective vaccine for the disease.