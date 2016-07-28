In the summer of 2014, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge took the world by storm; social media was teeming with videos of celebrities and members of the general public tipping buckets of ice water over their heads, in order to raise money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Now, it seems the charity campaign has paid off; it has enabled the discovery of a gene that contributes to development of the neurodegenerative disease.

In a study published in the journal Nature Genetics, co-lead investigator John Landers, Ph.D., of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and his team reveal how mutations in a gene called NEK1 increase susceptibility to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The researchers say their study – which was funded by the ALS Association through donations raised by the Ice Bucket Challenge – represents a major step toward eradicating the disease once and for all.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a condition triggered by death or degeneration of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that are responsible for muscle control.

According to the ALS Association, around 15 people in the United States are diagnosed with ALS each day, and as many as 30,000 Americans are currently living with the condition.

Around 90-95 percent of ALS cases are sporadic, while around 5-10 percent of cases are familial, caused by inherited mutations in one or more genes.

Early symptoms of ALS include muscle twitching, tightness, and stiffness, muscle weakness in an arm or leg, slurred speech, and problems chewing or swallowing.

As the disease progresses, muscle weakness spreads to other parts of the body, making everyday tasks – such as buttoning a shirt or turning a key – challenging. Eventually, the condition causes paralysis, and in the later stages, the breathing muscles may be affected.

The prognosis for ALS patients is poor; the average life expectancy after an ALS diagnosis is 2-5 years, highlighting a crucial need to identify a cure for the disease. The novel gene discovery from Dr. Landers and colleagues may have brought us closer to finding one.