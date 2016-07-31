People who have HIV produce special antibodies that enable them to suppress the virus. In a new study published in Science Immunology, scientists have identified and described the immunological profile of some people with HIV who are better able to resist the effects of the virus.

Share on Pinterest People with HIV have a range of immune and antibody profiles.

HIV is a serious disease that, if not controlled, can become AIDS. It can be fatal. There is currently no vaccine to protect against HIV or AIDS.

A person with HIV will experience symptoms that feel like the flu. As the virus spreads through the body, the immune system will launch an attack by HIV antibodies to fight the virus.

In around 45 days, the immune system normally gains control, in a process called seroconversion. In some people, this can take a few months. However, the virus does not go away.

It remains in the body, and it can continue to affect cells and cause damage, because the virus is still active. The virus also mutates as the immune system pursues it.

As the body’s immune system becomes weaker, the person is more likely to develop different infections. When a person’s body can no longer fight common infections, this is known as AIDS.

Previous research has indicated that monoclonal antibodies, or mabs, can protect against HIV infection in monkeys.