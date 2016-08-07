Promoting beneficial gut bacteria through the use of prebiotics could help ease asthma caused by physical activity, shows a new study published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say prebiotics could help reduce the severity of exercise-induced asthma.

Asthma is one of the most common respiratory conditions in the United States, affecting around 17.7 million adults and 6.3 million children.

The condition is characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, which can cause shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing, and wheezing.

There are two types of asthma: allergic and nonallergic. Allergic asthma can be triggered by allergens, such as pollen, dust and mold, while nonallergic asthma can be triggered by other factors, including stress, exercise, illnesses, and medications.

However, up to 90 percent of patients with asthma – whether allergic or nonallergic – experience symptoms during or after exercise.

There is no cure for asthma; healthcare professionals recommend avoiding asthma triggers in order to prevent flare-ups, and current medications – such as anti-inflammatory drugs – focus on alleviating symptoms of the condition.

Now, research led by scientists from Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom suggests a possible new avenue of treatment for individuals with exercise-induced asthma: prebiotics.