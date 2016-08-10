A new review concludes that a Mediterranean diet is good for the brain, after finding that people who follow the diet are less likely to experience cognitive decline and develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers say greater adherence to a Mediterranean diet may benefit cognitive function for younger and older adults.

Lead author Roy Hardman, from the Centre for Human Psychopharmacology at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, and his team publish their findings in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

The Mediterranean diet incorporates a high intake of plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, while limiting intake of red meat and replacing butter with healthy fats, such as olive oil.

The diet also emphasizes eating fish or poultry at least twice a week and using herbs and spices rather than salt to flavor food.

The Mediterranean diet is considered by many as the best eating plan for a healthy heart, with numerous studies showing it can lower the risk of heart disease by reducing levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) – or “bad” – cholesterol.

But increasingly, researchers are finding the benefits of a Mediterranean diet may not be limited to the heart; last year, for example, a study found a Mediterranean diet with additional nuts or olive oil may protect against cognitive decline in seniors.

The new review from Hardman and colleagues supports such findings, revealing that the Mediterranean diet may have significant benefits for cognitive function.