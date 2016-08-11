Researchers have spent decades trying to find new, effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, but new research suggests the answer may reside in an existing painkiller commonly used to treat menstrual cramps.

Share on Pinterest From testing in mouse models, researchers say mefenamic acid has the potential to reverse Alzheimer’s-related memory loss.

In a study published the journal Nature Communications, researchers reveal how the drug mefenamic acid reversed memory loss in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease by reducing brain inflammation.

Study leader Dr. David Brough, of the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and his team say their results open the door to trials in humans with the disease.

Around 5.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, it is expected that around 13.8 million people in the United States will have the condition, unless new, more effective treatments are identified.

Of course, developing a new drug from the ground up takes time; according to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), it can take at least a decade for a new medication to reach the market, with clinical trials alone taking an average of 6-7 years.

As such, researchers are increasingly focusing on identifying other possible uses for existing medications, which can dramatically shorten the approval process.

Now, Dr. Brough and colleagues believe they may be on the way to achieving such a feat, after finding the drug mefenamic acid may hold potential for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Mefenamic acid is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to treat mild to moderate pain, and it is most commonly prescribed for the treatment of menstrual pain.