Calcium supplements may increase the risk of developing dementia in senior women with cerebrovascular disease, finds a study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Cerebrovascular diseases are conditions caused by problems that affect the blood supply to the brain. The four most common types of cerebrovascular disease are stroke, transient ischemic attack (TIA), subarachnoid hemorrhage, and vascular dementia.

These diseases are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and increase the risk of developing dementia.

“Osteoporosis is a common problem in the elderly. Because calcium deficiency contributes to osteoporosis, daily calcium intake of 1,000 to 1,200 mg is recommended. Getting this recommended amount through diet alone can be difficult, so calcium supplements are widely used,” says study author Silke Kern, M.D., Ph.D. with the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

“Recently, however, the use of supplements and their effect on health has been questioned,” she adds.

The researchers hypothesized that calcium supplementation is associated with an increased risk of dementia, and this association is heightened in individuals already compromised by ischemic cerebrovascular disease.

The team tested their theory using a population of elderly women initially free from dementia. A total of 700 women between the ages of 70-92 were involved in the analysis and were followed for 5 years.

Participants received tests of memory and thinking skills at the beginning and end of the study, and a CT brain scan was performed on 447 participants at the start of the research.

Also examined, was the use of calcium supplements by participants, and whether they received a diagnosis of dementia over the duration of the study.