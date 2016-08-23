Findings from a case report published in the BMJ Thorax indicate that musicians who play wind instruments may be at risk of developing “bagpipe lung” – from yeast and mold contamination – which, at the severe end of the scale, can result in death. Share on Pinterest Musicians who play bagpipes, saxophone, trombone, and other wind instruments could be at an increased risk of hypersensitivity pneumonitis. The term “bagpipe lung” emerged from a case presentation – led by Dr. Jenny King of University Hospital South Manchester in the United Kingdom – of a 61-year-old man who died from the chronic inflammatory lung condition hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP) following exposure to breathing in fungi lurking in the moist crevices of his bagpipes. HP is a disease of the lungs, whereby the lung becomes inflamed from an allergic reaction to inhaled dust, fungus, molds, or chemicals. If detected early and the allergy-producing substance is avoided, the inflammation can be reversed. However, if HP remains undiagnosed, and the individual continues to be exposed to the allergen, this may lead to some portions of the lung developing scar tissue. Lung scarring – also called pulmonary fibrosis – is permanent and can make breathing normally problematic. There are more than 300 known substances which, when inhaled as fine dust, may cause a person to develop HP.

Bagpipe lung named as potential hazard for wind musicians Most commonly seen HP problems are given names related to the source of the allergen. For example, “farmer’s lung” is the term for cattle workers where the condition is caused by inhaling mold that grows on hay, straw, and grain, or “bird fancier’s lung” caused by breathing in particles from feathers or droppings of birds, particularly pigeons. “Bagpipe lung” is the new causal name in this instance. The cause of HP in the man in the case file was a conundrum; he was not a pigeon fancier, nor did his house harbor mold or show signs of water damage, and he had no symptoms of connective tissue disease. He had also never smoked. The patient was referred to the interstitial lung disease clinic in 2014 with a 7-year history of a dry cough and progressive breathlessness, diagnosed as HP in 2009. Despite immunosuppressive therapy, he experienced a reduction in exercise tolerance from over 10 kilometers to 20 meters. Despite his severe restriction in lung function, the man played the bagpipes daily as a hobby. His symptoms were progressive, except a 3-month period in 2011 when he lived in Australia, and his symptoms rapidly improved. On return to the United Kingdom, the man’s breathing quickly deteriorated. He did not take the bagpipes with him to Australia.

Antigens found in bagpipes could cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis With the bagpipes determined as a possible risk factor, samples were taken from the bag, the neck, and the chanter reed protector while the man was in the hospital. The samples grew numerous fungi including Paecilomyces variotti, Fusarium oxysporum, Penicillium species, Rhodotorula mucilaginosa, Trichosporon mucoides, pink yeast and Exophiala dermatitidis. In spite of therapy, the man deteriorated and died. Postmortem examination revealed extensive lung damage consistent with acute respiratory distress syndrome and tissue fibrosis (scarring). The history of daily bagpipe playing coupled with the improvement in symptoms when the man was bagpipe-free in Australia, and the discovery of antigens in the bagpipes, identifies the instrument as the likely cause. Many of the fungi found in this case have been associated with HP. The authors say that the moist environment of the bagpipes may promote yeast and mold contamination, thereby making the chronic inhalation of offending antigens a likely trigger.