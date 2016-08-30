The Paleo diet – often dubbed “the caveman diet” – has attracted its fair share of criticism. But the early results of a new study demonstrate its potential health benefits, suggesting that switching to the Paleo diet for just 8 weeks could aid heart health.

Chad Dolan, of the Laboratory of Integrative Psychology at the University of Houston, TX, and colleagues found that healthy adults who swapped from a Western diet to a Paleo diet experienced an increase in interleukin-10 (IL-10) levels, indicating a lower risk of heart attack and cardiovascular disease.

The researchers recently reported their preliminary findings at the American Physiological Society’s Inflammation, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease Conference in Westminster, CO.

The Paleo diet is based on foods believed to have been consumed by our hunter-gatherer ancestors, including fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, fish, lean meats, and plant-based oils – such as olive oil. Processed foods, dairy products, potatoes, salt, refined sugar, grains, and legumes should be avoided, as should coffee and alcohol.

Advocators of the Paleo diet claim it is the healthiest way of eating; Loren Cordain, Ph.D., founder of the Paleo diet movement, says on his website that the diet “will help to optimize your health, minimize your risk of chronic disease, and lose weight.”

The rationale behind this is that the body is better suited to the diet of early humans, and that it is a modern diet and the body’s inability to adapt to it that fuels chronic illness.

However, this theory has been met with much criticism, with some researchers arguing that since our ancient ancestors only lived until an average age of 30-35 years, following the diet may not be good for health.

Earlier this year, one study even suggested that the diet could be “dangerous,” leading to rapid weight gain and increasing the risk of diabetes.

Dolan and colleagues, however, find that when it comes to heart health, the Paleo diet has its benefits.