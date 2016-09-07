In uncomplicated twin pregnancies, delivery should be considered at 37 weeks of gestation in order to minimize risk of stillbirths and newborn deaths. Where there is only one placenta, delivery should be considered at 36 weeks.

So recommends a large international study published in the BMJ that also concludes there is no clear evidence to support routine delivery before 36 weeks of gestation.

Compared with singleton pregnancies, the risk of stillbirth and newborn deaths is higher in twin pregnancies. In an effort to minimize such risks, uncomplicated twin pregnancies are often delivered early.

However, there is little scientific evidence on what the optimal gestational age for delivering twins might be.

Existing recommendations vary, and they range from timing delivery at 34-37 weeks of gestation for twins that share the same placenta (monochorionic twin pregnancies), and 37-39 weeks for twins with two placentas (dichorionic twin pregnancies).

To address this shortfall, the international team reviewed 32 studies on twin pregnancies that were published in the last 10 years and carried out a pooled analysis of their data.

Altogether, the pooled data covered 35,171 twin pregnancies (29,685 dichorionic and 5,486 monochorionic).