Using nanoscale technology, researchers have, for the first time, produced detailed 3-D maps of the composition and structure of mature human tooth enamel. The maps show the position of atoms critical to the process of tooth decay.

The new study gives detailed information about important trace ions in the tough structure of tooth enamel.

The team of material and structure engineers and dentists – from the University of Sydney in Australia – produced the 3-D maps using a relatively new microscopy technique called atom probe tomography.

The researchers describe their work in a paper published in the journal Science Advances and suggest it should help improve oral hygiene and to prevent caries or tooth decay.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 60-90 percent of schoolchildren and nearly 100 percent of adults worldwide have dental cavities, which occur via the progressive dissolution of dental enamel.

Human dental enamel is the hardest tissue in the body. It protects teeth from the wear and tear of daily grinding and chewing as well as from chemical attack.

Scientists have already established that the mechanical strength and resistance to fatigue of dental enamel comes from its complex hierarchical structure of periodically arranged bundles of hydroxyapatite (HAP) nanowires.