As people age, changes occur in all parts of the body, including the brain. While certain areas of the brain shrink with age, scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital have found that “super agers” – older adults whose memory and thinking skills are comparable to young adults – have no shrinkage in brain regions associated with memory ability.

Share on Pinterest In the “super agers,” several parts of the brain appeared thicker and healthier than that of other adults of the same age with memory decline.

Particular parts of the brain shrink with age, mostly the prefrontal cortex (a zone at the front of the frontal lobe) and the hippocampus (a part of the limbic system located above the brain stem and below the cortex). Both areas are associated with learning, memory, planning, and other complex mental activities.

Shrinkage of these brain areas kick-starts a decline in a person’s ability to learn new things, retrieve information, and ability to perform tasks of attention, learning, and memory.

A study published in The Journal of Neuroscience offers clues as to why some people – dubbed as super agers – retain these abilities of resilient memory and youthful thinking, and preserve the brain areas that are linked to those abilities.

Bradford Dickerson, M.D., director of the Frontotemporal Disorders Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Department of Neurology, and Lisa Feldman Barrett, Ph.D., M.G.H. Department of Psychiatry – who are co-senior authors of the new study – aimed to investigate how super aging adults differ from other older adults who display expected traits of memory deterioration.

The MGH team enrolled 40 older adults between 70-80 years and 41 younger adults between 18-35 years. While 23 of the older participants exhibited normal results for their age group, 17 of the older participants performed equally well to younger adults 4-5 decades younger than them.

“Previous research on super aging has compared people over age 85 to those who are middle-aged,” says Alexandra Touroutoglou, Ph.D., M.G.H. Neurology, co-senior author with Dickerson and Barrett. “Our study is exciting because we focused on people around or just after typical retirement age – mostly in their 60s and 70s – and investigated those who could remember as well as people in their 20s.”