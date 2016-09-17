How aggressive a person is can be identified by the way they walk, finds a new study by the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom. This research could be useful in crime prevention to recognize people with an aggressive walk before an aggression-linked crime is committed.

Share on Pinterest People with a tendency to be aggressive may be identified by the way they walk.

The research, published in the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior, aimed to use gait analysis techniques to demonstrate the relationship between gait and personality.

Mr. Liam Satchell, of the Department of Psychology at the University of Portsmouth, and colleagues focused on the relationship between the Big Five personality traits that include extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness and neuroticism and gait.

Together, the five traits can help map the way people think, feel and behave.

The team also investigated the association between gait and dispositional aggression. They point out that it “would be beneficial if there were cues to an approaching stranger’s inclination to aggression in their gait.”

Moreover, an individual’s biological motion was analyzed to determine if there was any potential relationship between movement and a person’s intention to engage in aggressive behavior.

While the researchers explored with no firm hypotheses, they expected there to be some relationships between sex-typical personality and sex-typical motion, with men typically being more aggressive than women.

A total of 29 participants were recruited to have personality assessments, followed by recording them walking on a treadmill at their natural speed using motion capture technology.

Motion capture technology records human actions and uses the information to create a 3-D character model computer animation. Researchers analyzed thorax and pelvis movements, as well as gait speed.