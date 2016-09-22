Fewer middle and high school students in the United States have ever used or are curious about using cigarettes or cigars, according to new research published in the journal Preventing Chronic Disease.

However, the study – conducted by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – identified no change in the percentage of American students who have ever used or are curious about smokeless tobacco.

According to the CDC, smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., accounting for more than 480,000 deaths each year.

There is no doubt that great strides have been made in reducing smoking rates in the U.S.; the number of adults who currently smoke has fallen from 20.9 percent in 2005 to 16.8 percent in 2014.

Still, more needs to be done, and researchers are focused on curbing cigarette use among youth as a way of ending the tobacco epidemic.

In order to do so, investigators first need to get a good idea of the scale of tobacco use among youth and what is driving them to use tobacco products.

Study co-author Alexander Persoskie, of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, and colleagues aimed to address these factors with their new study.