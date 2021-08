Statins should remain the first-line therapy for lowering cholesterol and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, but if they cannot be tolerated, nonstatin therapies may be just as beneficial. This is the conclusion of a new study published in JAMA.

Researchers say some nonstatin therapies may be just as effective as statins for reducing LDL cholesterol and cardiovascular risk.

Statins are drugs that block a cholesterol-producing enzyme in the liver called HMG-CoA reductase. This lowers the production of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol – the “bad” cholesterol that can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart disease.

Study co-author Dr. Marc S. Sabatine, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, and colleagues note that the clinical benefits of using statins to lower LDL cholesterol are widely accepted, largely due to the high-quality evidence of their safety and efficacy in clinical trials.

According to the American Heart Association, statins are the only class of cholesterol-lowering medication that has been shown to directly reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, so it is often the first choice of drug therapy for patients with high LDL cholesterol.

When it comes to nonstatin cholesterol-lowering therapies, however, the benefits are less clear.