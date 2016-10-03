A number of studies have suggested caffeine has the potential to slow Parkinson’s disease. Now, researchers have built on these findings, creating caffeine-based compounds that could halt the protein clumping associated with Parkinson’s development.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder estimated to affect almost 1 million people in the United States.

Signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s include tremors – particularly in the hand or fingers – slowed movement, muscle rigidity, speech problems, and impaired balance and coordination.

While the precise causes of Parkinson’s remain unclear, there is mounting evidence that a protein called alpha-synuclein (a-synuclein) plays a role.

Studies have shown that in the brains of Parkinson’s patients, a-synuclein misfolds to form protein clumps called Lewy bodies, which accumulate in and destroy dopamine-producing cells of the substantia nigra – the brain region involved in movement.

The resulting reduction in dopamine – a neurotransmitter that helps regulate movement – leads to the impaired motor control characteristic of Parkinson’s.

As such, researchers have been investigating ways to block a-synuclein accumulation as a strategy to prevent Parkinson’s or slow its progression.

In the new study, co-author Jeremy Lee, of the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine in Canada, and colleagues reveal the development of two caffeine-based compounds that they say could stop a-synuclein from clumping.