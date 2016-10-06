Research, published this week in Nature, argues that humans have already achieved their maximum possible lifespan. The investigators believe that the oldest people on record have hit the ceiling of longevity.

Alongside improvements in healthcare and diet, the human lifespan has steadily increased.

From 1900-2016, average life expectancy has gradually risen. Today, babies born in the United States can expect to live to 79. In 1900, it was just 47.

Since the 1970s, the age of the oldest people on earth has also risen. However, researchers from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, believe that we have now touched the upper limits of maximum age.

Until now, scientists have considered that there is no particular reason why maximum lifespan should stop increasing. Studies in animals have shown that maximum lifespan is flexible and able to be altered by genetic and pharmacological interventions.

Also, a Swedish study found that maximum reported age at death has risen from 101 in the 1860s to 108 in the 1990s.

The plasticity of animal lifespans and humanity’s ever-increasing average lifespan have lead biologists and demographers to believe that there is no ceiling on the maximum length of life.

Senior author of the current study – Prof. Jan Vijg, Ph.D., chair of genetics, the Lola and Saul Kramer Chair in Molecular Genetics, and professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at Einstein – disagrees. He says: “Our data strongly suggest that it has already been attained and that this happened in the 1990s.”