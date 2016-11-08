Could vitamin D have another feather in its cap? As concerns grow regarding adequate vitamin D intake, low levels have now been linked to a risk of bladder cancer, according to results presented this week at the Society for Endocrinology conference in the United Kingdom. Share on Pinterest Vitamin D can come from dietary sources and sunlight. The findings add to a body of evidence suggesting that low vitamin D is detrimental to health. Some vitamin D comes from the diet. Good sources include fatty fish and fish oil, dairy products, mushrooms, liver, and egg yolks. However, it is mostly synthesized when the body is exposed to sunlight. Dietary sources alone cannot normally provide sufficient vitamin D. Vitamin D helps the body to maintain healthy levels of calcium and phosphates. Low levels have been linked to a range of health problems. In children, it can lead to bone deformities, such as rickets. Concentrations tend to decrease with age, and, in time, a lack of vitamin D can lead to osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women. Low levels have also been linked to cognitive impairment, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

77.5 percent of patients survive for 5 years or more.

Others at risk include those who cover up or use sunscreen with a strong SPF factor to avoid sunburn or skin cancer, those who cover their bodies for cultural or religious reasons, and those who stay out of the sun to keep their skin pale. People with darker skin are also more prone to low vitamin D levels. Overconsumption of sugary drinks may have an impact on levels of vitamin D. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that between 2002-2006, 8 percent of the population aged 1 year or over were at risk of vitamin D deficiency, 24 percent were at risk of inadequacy, and in only 17 percent met desirable levels. Fewer than 1 percent raised concerns about an excess of vitamin D. Around 2.4 percent of men and women in the U.S. are expected to develop bladder cancer. It accounts for 4.6 percent of all new cancer cases and is responsible for 2.8 percent of cancer deaths. Researchers from the University of Warwick and Coventry in the U.K., led by Dr. Rosemary Bland, wanted to know more about how synthesis of vitamin D might affect immune responses in specific tissues.