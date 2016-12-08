Changes in brain waves called gamma oscillations have been seen in several brain disorders, including in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Now, a study of mice suggests a type of light therapy – where flickering light shines into the eyes and induces gamma oscillations in the brain – may offer a noninvasive treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers – from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge – report their findings in the journal Nature.

One of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease is the formation of faulty protein deposits called beta-amyloid plaques that are thought to be toxic to brain cells and interfere with normal brain function.

Previous research has also suggested people with Alzheimer’s disease have impaired gamma oscillations. These brain waves – in the 25-80 hertz or cycles per second range – are thought to be necessary for normal functioning of processes such as memory, perception, and attention.

In the new study, the MIT researchers found mice genetically engineered to develop Alzheimer’s disease showed reduced gamma oscillations in the brain before the formation of beta-amyloid plaques and a decline of learning and memory skills essential for solving a maze.

Senior author Li-Huei Tsai, a professor of neuroscience, and colleagues go on to show that inducing gamma oscillations with a light-flickering regimen reduces brain levels of beta-amyloid in pre-plaque, younger mice and leads to fewer plaque deposits in older mice.

Prof. Tsai says more research needs to be done before we can say if the therapy works for human patients with Alzheimer’s disease. She explains:

“It’s a big ‘if’,’ because so many things have been shown to work in mice, only to fail in humans. But if humans behave similarly to mice in response to this treatment, I would say the potential is just enormous, because it’s so noninvasive, and it’s so accessible.”